Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 16th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra woman arrested after observed beating three year-old boy

by WayneTimes.com
December 16, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (12/14) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Palmyra woman following an investigation into a domestic incident.

Shaina L. Rothenburgh, age 26, of Conifer Drive, in Palmyra, was a charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on November 30th, 2023 Rothenburgh was observed being abusive towards a 3-year-old boy, holding him down and smacking him across the face multiple times. It was reported that Rothenburgh was abusive towards the child throughout the entire day, until authorities were eventually notified. 

Rothenburgh was transported to the Wayne County Jail  for CAPS Court  arraignment and released to appear in Palmyra Court on the charge.

Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Lucas, Marilyn D.

 ONTARIO: Marilyn passed away on December 12, 2023 at age 79.  She was predeceased by her husband, Eddie DeFisher; husband, Albert Lucas. Marilyn is survived by her son, Brian DeFisher; granddaughter, Amanda (Jake) Carlson; great grandchildren, Bradleigh and Croix “CJ”; she is also survived by several other family members and dear friends. Family and friends […]

Read More
Visconti, Mary T. 

CLYDE: Mary T. Visconti, 88, passed away after a brief illness on December 13, 2023, surrounded by family.  Maria Teresa (Storto) Visconti was born on October 29, 1935, in Castellino del Biferno, Italy. She, with her family, immigrated to the United States in November 1955 where they reunited with extended family in Clyde, NY. She […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square