Palmyra woman arrested after observed beating three year-old boy

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (12/14) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Palmyra woman following an investigation into a domestic incident.

Shaina L. Rothenburgh, age 26, of Conifer Drive, in Palmyra, was a charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on November 30th, 2023 Rothenburgh was observed being abusive towards a 3-year-old boy, holding him down and smacking him across the face multiple times. It was reported that Rothenburgh was abusive towards the child throughout the entire day, until authorities were eventually notified.

Rothenburgh was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS Court arraignment and released to appear in Palmyra Court on the charge.

Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified.