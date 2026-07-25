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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Palmyra women arrested for Felony DWI, Drugs, Resisting Arrest

July 25, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Troopers out of Lyons reported stopping a vehicle on Route 31 in the Town of Palmyra.

The vehicle operator, Rheyanna Arliss, age 42, of 4336 Route 31 in Palmyra was subsequently charged with Felony DWI/BAC, due to a prior DWI arrest/conviction, with a blood alcohol level of .12%; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree; Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Arliss was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on her own recognizance to appear in Palmyra Town Court on August 12th. Her vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.