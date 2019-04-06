Passed out, needle in his arm, supposed to be watching the kids

State Troopers reported the arrest on Thursday (4/4) at 5:45 p.m. of Justin B. Weeks, age 35, of 13354 Stebbins Road in Newark for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Weeks’ girlfriend arrived home from work to find him overdosed in the basement, with a needle in his arm, along with two empty bags of fentanyl nearby.

Weeks was supposed to be watching his girlfriend’s 11 year-old son and 1- and 4- year-old children the couple have in common.

Weeks was arraigned on the charge and released to the Pre-Trial Release Prorgam, to appear in Arcadia Town Court on April 17.