Law & Order
Passed out, needle in his arm, supposed to be watching the kids
State Troopers reported the arrest on Thursday (4/4) at 5:45 p.m. of Justin B. Weeks, age 35, of 13354 Stebbins Road in Newark for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Weeks’ girlfriend arrived home from work to find him overdosed in the basement, with a needle in his arm, along with two empty bags of fentanyl nearby.
Weeks was supposed to be watching his girlfriend’s 11 year-old son and 1- and 4- year-old children the couple have in common.
Weeks was arraigned on the charge and released to the Pre-Trial Release Prorgam, to appear in Arcadia Town Court on April 17.
