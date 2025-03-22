Phelps/Sodus man arrested for reported threats to Walworth judges

State Police Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest of Guy C. Rykbost, age 53, with residences at 56 Avery Street in Phelps and 8596 Greig Street in Sodus Point.

It is alleged that Rykbost was arrested back on 12/2/24 by the Wayne county Sheriff’s office on charges Stalking in the Fourth Degree. This Arrest Warrant was issued out of the Town of Walworth Court and it is alleged that Rykbost engaged in a course of conduct against the Sodus Point Code Enforcement Officer (residing in Walworth) that created a fear of physical harm.

The threats were in relation to his building violations at his Sodus Point residence and between him and the Sodus Point code enforcement officer.

Rykbost then posted threats on the social media site threatening the Walworth judges.

Rykbnost was charged with two counts of E-Felony Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree-Initiate Threats to Judges/Family.

The case will be now be referred to County Court