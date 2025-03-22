What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Phelps/Sodus man arrested for reported threats to Walworth judges

March 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Police Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest of Guy C. Rykbost, age 53, with residences at 56 Avery Street in Phelps and 8596 Greig Street in Sodus Point.

It is alleged that Rykbost was arrested back on 12/2/24 by the Wayne county Sheriff’s office on charges Stalking in the Fourth Degree. This Arrest Warrant was issued out of the Town of Walworth Court and it is alleged that Rykbost engaged in a course of conduct against the Sodus Point Code Enforcement Officer (residing in Walworth) that created a fear of physical harm.

The threats were in relation to his  building violations at his Sodus Point residence and between him and the Sodus Point code enforcement officer.

Rykbost then posted  threats on the social media site threatening the Walworth judges.

Rykbnost was charged with two counts of E-Felony Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree-Initiate Threats to Judges/Family.

The case will be now be referred to County Court

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 243
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.