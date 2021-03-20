Powered by Dark Sky
March 20th 2021, Saturday
Pick-up driver causes $2500 damage to park soccer fields

by WayneTimes.com
March 20, 2021

On Monday (3/15) at 6:49 p.m. State Troopers out of Williamson reported the arrest of David A. Tierney, age 20, of 3995 Ridge Road in Williamson.

A person observed Tierney drive his pick-up truck across two soccer fields at the Williamson Town Park, causing $2500 in damage. He was charged with Criminal Mischief: Reckless Property Damage.

Tierney told the troopers he was out looking for two missing dogs. He was originally in the parking lot area and chased the two dogs in various directions, travelling over the drainage ditch from one field to the other. The Town estimated the damage to the two soccer fields at $2500.

Tierney was released on an appearance ticket for Williamson Town Court on April 7.

On Wednesday, Tierney hired a contractor to fix the damage he caused and the town agreed to have the contractor do the repair work.

