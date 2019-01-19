Law & Order
Police make quick work arresting Newark store robber
On Tuesday (1/15) at 10:48pm, Newark Village Police responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at Byrne Dairy, 230 West Union Street in Newark.
It was reported by the night clerk that prior to closing a man had entered the store with a bandana on his face, demanding money and verbally threatened her with a gun, but did not display one.
Upon receiving an unknown amount of cash, the man ran out of the store. With the assistance of Wayne County Office of Sheriff Deputies and New York State Police K-9 and Troopers, witnesses and suspects were located and interviewed by officers of the Newark Police Department.
About 15 minutes later James J. Penta Jr., age 32, of 7465 Wadsworth Road in the Town of Wolcott was found walking and taken into custody.
After questioning Penta admitted to the crime and the $252 taken was recovered. He was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, arraigned by Newark Village Justice Michael Miller and committed to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $7,000 cash/$15,000 bond. He is to reappear in Newark Village Court on January 16, 2019 @ 10am.
A check showed Penta only had a pending Driving While Intoxicated charge on his record. No weapon was found.
