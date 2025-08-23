What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Prolific graffiti ‘artist’ faces close to 100 charges in Newark, Macedon and Monroe County

August 23, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

You may have seen his work travelling down Route 31 in Macedon, or at  locations around the Village of Newark. The scribe of ‘WRECK’ adorns everything from walls to sign posts and utility covers, reaching as far away as the town of Irondequoit in Monroe County. 

Alas, his word this wreck of graffiti has come to an end with his arrest on Wednesday (8/20) by the Newark Village Police.

Luca Michael Gruttadaurio, age 23, reported to be homeless was charged with 84 counts, 21 each for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Possession of Graffiti Material, Making Graffiti and Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree.

Charges are pending in other municipalities.

Before you think his crimes are just a frustrated artist striking out, Gruttadaurio has a rich history of petit theft, failure to appear for court dates, burglary, criminal mischief, car thefts arrest and assorted crimes spanning the last several years.

The Marion man was already in jail on unrelated charges. He was picked up by Newark Police and brought to Newark Court for arraignment and returned to the Wayne County jail. He is scheduled to appear on the Newark charges at a later date. No estimate of damages is available at this time.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Beginning #37

August 23, 2025
1 2 3 257
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.