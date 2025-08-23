Prolific graffiti ‘artist’ faces close to 100 charges in Newark, Macedon and Monroe County

You may have seen his work travelling down Route 31 in Macedon, or at locations around the Village of Newark. The scribe of ‘WRECK’ adorns everything from walls to sign posts and utility covers, reaching as far away as the town of Irondequoit in Monroe County.

Alas, his word this wreck of graffiti has come to an end with his arrest on Wednesday (8/20) by the Newark Village Police.

Luca Michael Gruttadaurio, age 23, reported to be homeless was charged with 84 counts, 21 each for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Possession of Graffiti Material, Making Graffiti and Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree.

Charges are pending in other municipalities.

Before you think his crimes are just a frustrated artist striking out, Gruttadaurio has a rich history of petit theft, failure to appear for court dates, burglary, criminal mischief, car thefts arrest and assorted crimes spanning the last several years.

The Marion man was already in jail on unrelated charges. He was picked up by Newark Police and brought to Newark Court for arraignment and returned to the Wayne County jail. He is scheduled to appear on the Newark charges at a later date. No estimate of damages is available at this time.