Pursuit on Route 104 stemming from larceny complaint leads to both driver and passenger hospitalized

On Friday, September 29, at approximately 4:51 p.m., State Troopers out of Williamson attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Honda Accord subsequent to a larceny complaint from Walgreens in the town of Ontario.

The vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle crashed on State Route 104 westbound near Lincoln Road. Both the male driver and female passenger fled the vehicle.

The driver, Phillip M. Lenhart, age 29, of Rochester, was taken into custody. The female, Jillian Gurger, age 41, of Canandaigua, ran into the eastbound lanes, where she was struck by an uninvolved vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

While in custody, Lenhart started to display signs of a possible drug overdose. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

Lenhart was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor), two counts of Petit Larceny (A Misdemeanor) and traffic infractions.

All tickets were returnable to the Town of Ontario Court on October 24, 2023.