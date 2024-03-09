Powered by Dark Sky
March 9th 2024, Saturday
Red Creek man faces numerous charges following traffic stop

by WayneTimes.com
March 9, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Sunday (3/4) at 2 a.m. of Derek J. Thompson, age 21, of Victory Road in the Village of Red Creek, following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Wolcott.

Thompson was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree along with multiple traffic violations.

The charges stem from a traffic stop where it is alleged that Thompson was in possession of and operating a stolen vehicle.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies also had pending charges on Thompson following an incident that occurred on 3/03/2024, where Thompson allegedly entered the residence of another, and struck the victim in the head with a closed fist.

Thompson was taken to the Wayne County Jail for processing before being released on tickets.  Thompson is to appear in Wolcott Town Court to answer the charges at a later date. 

