Red Creek man faces numerous charges

On Tuesday, State Troopers out of Wolcott reported the arrest of Thomas W. Kirsch, age 25, of 7484 Eades Road in Red Creek involving three incidents.

It is alleged that on July 26, Kirsch stole numerous items from the Family Dollar store in Wolcott. He was charged with Petit Larceny in that case.

It is also alleged that Kirsch entered a relative’s barn where a dirt bike, welder, and a drill set ended up missing. After he admitted he had the drill set he was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. The third case involved a domestic incident where more items were allegedly taken. He was charged with Petit Larceny involving the theft of tools.

Kirsch was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Wolcott Town Court on all three cases.