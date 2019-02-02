Law & Order
Red Creek woman chalks up Felony DWI arrest +
State Troopers out of Wolcott reported stopping a vehicle on Route 104 in the Town of Wolcott on Monday (1/28) at 6:30 p.m. for a broken brake light.
The driver, Michele R. Davenport, age 52, of 67 Neal Circle in Red Creek was subsequently found to be intoxicated.
A record check showed Davenport had been convicted of Driving While Intoxicated in the Town of Sterling in 2014, making this arrest a felony. Davenport refused a chemical test and also did not have an interlock device as required by her prior DWI conviction and did not have a license.
Davenport was arrested for Felony DWI; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree; No License; Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Required Interlock Device; and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. Davenport was arraigned in Wolcott Town Court and released after posting $750 cash bail. She was scheduled for a DWI Refusal hearing on March 19 in Lyons and will reappear in Wolcott Court.
Latest News
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Bates Sr., Gerald M.
CLYDE: Gerald M. Bates Sr. 83, of Sibley St. died Friday ( January 18, 2019 ). Jerry was born in...
Vine, Jody Lee William
TEXAS: Passed away suddenly on January 1, 2019 at the age of 37. Survived by his father Hiram (Wendy) Vine,...
Bergen, Richard F.
ONTARIO: Richard passed away on January 31, 2019 at age 83. Please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light...