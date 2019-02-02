Red Creek woman chalks up Felony DWI arrest +

State Troopers out of Wolcott reported stopping a vehicle on Route 104 in the Town of Wolcott on Monday (1/28) at 6:30 p.m. for a broken brake light.

The driver, Michele R. Davenport, age 52, of 67 Neal Circle in Red Creek was subsequently found to be intoxicated.

A record check showed Davenport had been convicted of Driving While Intoxicated in the Town of Sterling in 2014, making this arrest a felony. Davenport refused a chemical test and also did not have an interlock device as required by her prior DWI conviction and did not have a license.

Davenport was arrested for Felony DWI; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree; No License; Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Required Interlock Device; and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. Davenport was arraigned in Wolcott Town Court and released after posting $750 cash bail. She was scheduled for a DWI Refusal hearing on March 19 in Lyons and will reappear in Wolcott Court.