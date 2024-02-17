Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 17th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Red Creek woman charged in $6432 Welfare Fraud

by WayneTimes.com
February 17, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Wednesday (2/14) at 5:15 p.m. of Samantha A. Burgin, age 34, of Main Street, Red Creek, following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons. 

Burgin was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree.

The charges stem from an investigation into a fraud complaint and it is alleged that Burgin, who was a recipient of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, did not report household income she was receiving, which violates the rules and regulations of the program. As a result Burgin collected $6,432.00 worth of SNAP Benefits she was not entitled to.

Burgin was held at the Wayne County Jail  for CAPS Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Court.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Rowell Sr., Kevin Paul

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Kevin Paul Rowell Sr., 71, passed away February 10, 2024 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Kevin was born in Rochester, New York. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gail, his sons Kevin Jr. “Kip” Rowell (Caroline), and Galen Rowell (Brenda), daughter Sherri Sternbach (Bryan), grandsons Zachary, Blake, […]

Read More
Krul, Joseph D.

WOLCOTT: Joseph D. Krul, 45, of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2024. He was born in Oswego, June 01, 1978, the son of John “Joe” and Dawn Krul. He loved to hunt, fish, and go camping. He will be remembered for his compassion, big heart, outgoing personality.  He is survived by his parents, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square