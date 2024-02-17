Red Creek woman charged in $6432 Welfare Fraud

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Wednesday (2/14) at 5:15 p.m. of Samantha A. Burgin, age 34, of Main Street, Red Creek, following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.

Burgin was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree.

The charges stem from an investigation into a fraud complaint and it is alleged that Burgin, who was a recipient of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, did not report household income she was receiving, which violates the rules and regulations of the program. As a result Burgin collected $6,432.00 worth of SNAP Benefits she was not entitled to.

Burgin was held at the Wayne County Jail for CAPS Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Court.