Retired Newark Police Officer charged with DWI following vehicle rollover

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle rollover accident on Route 31 by Clyde Road in the Town of Lyons on Monday (6/22) at 8:23 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep, Aaron B. Dean, age 60, of Gannett Road in Lyons was found to be intoxicated. He was subsequently charged with DWI; Move From Lane Unsafely; Failure to Keep Right; Unsafe Passing; and Speed Not Reasonable, or Prudent for Conditions. Dean retired from the Newark Village Police Department in August of 2023 after 39-1/2 years.

Dean’s wife, Katie, a Wayne County 911 Operations Manager, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious external and internal injuries. Fire Police shut down Route 31 in both directions and called for a helicopter landing zone, but air medical flights were declined due to weather conditions. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She is currently in an induced coma.

Aaron Dean admitted at the scene that he had a "few drinks" while they attended a local golf tournament. Blood was drawn to determine his blood alcohol level. He was not seriously injured and will appear in Town of Lyons Court on July 21st.