May 27th 2023, Saturday
Road Rage incident leads to window smashing brouhaha

by WayneTimes.com
May 27, 2023

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a an incident of two men pulling into the MacDonald’s parking lot on Forgam Street in Lyons on Thursday (5/4).

Following a road rage incident two vehicles pulled into lot, where words were exchanged before the situation elevated into damage by the drivers on both their vehicles.

After an investigation, Philip L. Gumbel, age 36, of West Dezeng Street in Clyde was arrested on Monday (5/22) for Felony Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree after he allegedly smashed the side window on the vehicle operated by Tyrone Brown, age 61, of Sherman Avenue in Newark. 

Gumbel was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons Town Court on June 6th.

On Tuesday (5/23) Brown was arrested for Felony Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree after he allegedly smashed the front windshield of Gumbel’s vehicle using a cane.

Brown then attempted to hit Gumbel with the cane before it got stuck in Gumbel’s vehicle spoiler.

Due to Brown being a predicate felon, he was taken to the Wayne county JKail for CAP Court and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on June

Local Weather

