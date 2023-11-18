Powered by Dark Sky
November 18th 2023, Saturday
Rochester woman arrested for Welfare Fraud

by WayneTimes.com
November 18, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/15) of Darlene K. Temple, age 68, of Ames Street in the City of Rochester, following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons. 

Temple was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree.

The charges stem from an investigation into a fraud complaint and it is alleged that Temple, who was a recipient of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, did not report income she was receiving, which violates the rules and regulations of the program.  As a result Temple collected $5,106.00 worth of SNAP Benefits that she was not entitled to.

Temple was arraigned in Wayne County CAPS Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail to appear in the Town of Lyons Court at a later date.

