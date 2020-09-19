Rose man charged with Sex Abuse/ Endangering 15 year-old girl

A Village of Wolcott mother extended a helping hand when her daughter gave birth to a baby with Daymond T. Seeley. She allowed her older daughter, the baby and Seeley to live in her home with the rest of her family.

One of the mother’s other daughters, a 15 year old, believed Seeley was entering her bedroom at night while she was asleep and molesting her.

The mother set up a trail cam in the 15 year-old’s bedroom and after viewing the footage, it was confirmed Seeley was entering the 15 year-old’s bedroom while she was unconscious and touching her inappropriately.

The complaint was filed on August 25th and after an investigation, Seeley, age 21, now residing with his parents on Wayne Center Rose Road in the

Town of Rose was arrested on Wednesday (9/16) at 2:40 p.m.

Seeley, who had no prior record, was charged with Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. The District Attorney’s office recommended a $5000 cash/$10,000 bond and he was remanded to jail.