Man arrested after placing open propane tank under running vehicle in a closed garage

On Monday (4/6) at 1:57 a.m. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies reported the arrest of Cody Jon Calabrese, age 29, of 13680 Savannah Spring Lake Road in the Town Savannah.

It is alleged Calabrese, who was believed to be intoxicated at the time, got into an argument with his family at Easter dinner. He went and opened the valves of two large propane tanks and placed one of the open tanks under a running vehicle in a closed garage that is attached to the residence. Police believe he intended to damage the house.

His wife, young daughter and other family members were present at the time.

Calabrese was charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, as police stated this created grave risk of death to two female individuals inside. He was also charged with Harassment in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Calabrese was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released with Court Orders of Protection for his wife and daughter.

Calabrese is scheduled to appear initially in Town of Savannah Court on May 7th. It is believed the case will be handed over for grand jury action.