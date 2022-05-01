Savannah man charged with Grand Larceny

It is alleged that after Mark Snyder of 75 William Street in Lyons died on March 24, without a apparent will and no family, friends and acquaintances decided to take everything and anything from his residence.

Michael J. Wade, age 39, of Wolcott Spring Lake Road in the Town of Savannah was arrested on Tuesday (4/26) reportedly took a Harley motorcycle and a Chrysler 300 car.

Wade, who is on parole and wearing a GPS ankle monitor that was not working, was caught by NYS Division of Parole with the Chrysler in his possession.

Wade was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. The Chrysler was seized by State Police, but he has refused to disclose what happened to the Harley.

Wade was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail on the larceny charge as well as Violation of Parole. More charges are pending.

Investigators stated there was still one other vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse still missing and the investigation is continuing on other disappearances of Snyder’s other belongings.