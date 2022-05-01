Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 2nd 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Savannah man charged with Grand Larceny

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2022

It is alleged that after Mark Snyder of 75 William Street in Lyons died on March 24, without a apparent  will and no family, friends and acquaintances decided to take everything and anything from his residence.

Michael J. Wade, age 39, of Wolcott Spring Lake Road in the Town of Savannah was arrested on Tuesday (4/26) reportedly took a Harley motorcycle and a Chrysler 300 car.

Wade, who is on parole and wearing a GPS ankle monitor that was not working, was caught by NYS Division of Parole with the Chrysler in his possession.   

Wade was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. The Chrysler was seized by State Police, but he has refused to disclose what happened to the Harley. 

Wade was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail on the larceny charge as well as Violation of Parole. More charges are pending.

Investigators stated there was still one other vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse still missing and the investigation is continuing on other disappearances of Snyder’s other belongings.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Sziemeister, The Rev. Arthur C. 

LYONS: Rev. Arthur C. Sziemeister, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at his home in Lyons. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on May 7, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY.  Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 at the church, and burial will be […]

Read More
Bailey, Carolyn Kay

LYONS: Carolyn Kay Bailey, 59, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3335 Middle Sodus Rd., Lyons, NY. In memory of Kay, please wear blue. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square