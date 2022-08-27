Savannah man charged with Sex crimes against a juvenile male

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Friday (8/13) at 3:25 p.m. of Allen Warner, age 22, of 13872 Carncross Road in the Town of Savannah following an investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual conduct.

Warner was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The charges stem from allegations made by a juvenile male under the age of 13 alleging Warner was preforming sexual acts to the juvenile male.

Warner was taken to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and remanded to jail, pending his appearance in Town of Savannah Court. A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.