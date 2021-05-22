Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 22nd 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

School Bus driver arrested for DWAI-Alcohol

by WayneTimes.com
May 22, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (5/17) at 1:40 p.m. of Daniel J. Cahill, age 62, of Eaton Road, Williamson, following a property damage motor vehicle collision involving a Sodus Central School bus overturning without children on board.

Mr. Cahill was identified as the bus operator on scene and showed signs of impairment by alcohol. He failed field sobriety testing and was subsequently arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Operating a Commercial Vehicle with a BAC more than .06 but less than .08 (.07%), and received traffic citations for Moving From Lane Unsafely and Failure to Use Designated Lane.      

Cahill was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and released on traffic tickets to appear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Martin, Mildred G.

PINE GROVE, PA: Mildred G. Martin, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in her home. She was the wife of the late Paul Horning Martin who passed away October 5, 2018. She was born in Myerstown, on April 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Levi M. and Leah Gingrich Martin. Mildred was […]

Read More
Pickering, Kathleen M.

LYONS: Kathleen M. Pickering, 66, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.   Friends may call on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square