School Bus driver arrested for DWAI-Alcohol

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (5/17) at 1:40 p.m. of Daniel J. Cahill, age 62, of Eaton Road, Williamson, following a property damage motor vehicle collision involving a Sodus Central School bus overturning without children on board.

Mr. Cahill was identified as the bus operator on scene and showed signs of impairment by alcohol. He failed field sobriety testing and was subsequently arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Operating a Commercial Vehicle with a BAC more than .06 but less than .08 (.07%), and received traffic citations for Moving From Lane Unsafely and Failure to Use Designated Lane.

Cahill was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and released on traffic tickets to appear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.