Seventy-four year-old Clyde man charged with sex abuse of young girl over six year period

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (2/1) of Lawrence D. Baker, age 74, of 48 Marble Road in Clyde.

It is alleged that over a six-year period from 2016 to the Summer of 2021, Baker sexually abused a young girl beginning when she was five years old until she was age 10. The case came to light after the girl talked to her sister.

Baker, who turned himself in, was charged with Felony Course of Sexual Contact in the First Degree: Two or More Acts Against a Child. It alleges Baker on multiple occasions performed various sexual acts on the girl.

The incidents reportedly occurred at both Baker’s residence on Marble Road and at the girl’s residence in the Town of Galen.

Baker was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Galen Court and the case will most likely be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.