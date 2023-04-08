Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 9th 2023, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sheriff’s Office places four more charges against Chad Brockman

by WayneTimes.com
April 8, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Monday (4/3) at 12:34 p.m. of Chad A. Brockman, age 39, of Ridge Rd. in Ontario. 

The sheriff’s office  four complaints from concerned citizens in the Town of Ontario in regard to a snow removal service they paid for, however, the services were never fulfilled by the contractor.  

An investigation into the alleged complaints revealed Chad A. Brockman, the owner of Brock’s Contracting, failed to maintain those contracts.  Brockman was arrested and charged with Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the Second Degree, and Petit Larceny. He turned himself in to deputies where he was processed on the charges and released on appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Ontario Court on April 25th at 1:00 PM to answer the charges.

On Tuesday (3/21) State Police out of Williamson arrested Brockman involving homeowners in the towns of Ontario, Marion, Walworth and Ontario.  Customers, like those in the Sgheriff’s Office cases discovered that after signing driveway snow plowing contracts and giving Brockman deposits, he either  stopped supplying plowing service, leading to the Scheme to Defraud cases, or never even started the service in some cases, leading to six cases of both Scheme to Defraud and Petit Larceny charges - a total of 17 cases, amounting to  over $7000 in losses in the State Police  investigations.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wright, Timothy A. 

HURON: Timothy A. Wright,32, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his home in Huron. A celebration of life is being planned for May 6th at the Wolcott Elks Lodge. Tim was born October 24,1990 in Geneva, NY, son of Franklin A Wright and Kathleen Finn Wright. He was a baseball and wrestling coach. He […]

Read More
McHale, James J. III

SAN FRANCISCO/NEWARK: James “Jim” McHale, 65, passed away unexpectedly in his San Francisco home on March 27, 2023. Jim was born on January 6, 1958, to Rita Stepner McHale and James J. McHale, Jr., in Newark, NY. He attended St. Michael’s School and Newark High School, graduating in 1975. After traveling extensively in the late […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square