Sheriff’s Office places four more charges against Chad Brockman

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Monday (4/3) at 12:34 p.m. of Chad A. Brockman, age 39, of Ridge Rd. in Ontario.

The sheriff’s office four complaints from concerned citizens in the Town of Ontario in regard to a snow removal service they paid for, however, the services were never fulfilled by the contractor.

An investigation into the alleged complaints revealed Chad A. Brockman, the owner of Brock’s Contracting, failed to maintain those contracts. Brockman was arrested and charged with Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the Second Degree, and Petit Larceny. He turned himself in to deputies where he was processed on the charges and released on appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Ontario Court on April 25th at 1:00 PM to answer the charges.

On Tuesday (3/21) State Police out of Williamson arrested Brockman involving homeowners in the towns of Ontario, Marion, Walworth and Ontario. Customers, like those in the Sgheriff’s Office cases discovered that after signing driveway snow plowing contracts and giving Brockman deposits, he either stopped supplying plowing service, leading to the Scheme to Defraud cases, or never even started the service in some cases, leading to six cases of both Scheme to Defraud and Petit Larceny charges - a total of 17 cases, amounting to over $7000 in losses in the State Police investigations.