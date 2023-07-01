Sheriff’s Office/State Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance report arrest of Lyons man

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons man following a special investigation during which the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and Department of Taxation and Finance in the Town of Ontario.

Deputies arrested David A. Tulley, age 42, of North Canal Street in the Town of Lyons, for 1 Count of Obstruction of a Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree. It is alleged that Tulley obstructed investigating officers from the Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance from performing their official duties while conducting the investigation. It is alleged that Tulley drove a vehicle through an area closed off by police tape. It is further alleged that Tulley then entered the structure where officers were currently inside conducting the investigation and proceeded to lock himself in the structure along with officers in an attempt to further interfere with their official investigation.

Tulley was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing before being released on an appearance ticket. Tulley is to appear in the Ontario Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge.

The Sheriff’s Office visited 9 places in three days at the request of OCM and State Dept. of Tax and Finance. The Sheriff’s Office was asked to accompany them, to keep order or to investigate any criminal activity that was discovered by OCM (outside of their purview). Newark, Palmyra and Macedon police agencies were also on the scene for their respective stores.

Two places were closed, the Wonderland stores in Lyons and Newark. Four (4)" I’m Stuck" stores in this County were inspected, as well as High Vibes and V&T, both in Newark, and Moe’s Exotic.

The Sheriff’s Office acted only in assisting the state agencies and never entered any of the shops where cannabis and cannabis products were seized.

The Wonderland Shop and another in Newark were closed at the time.

Placards were applied to the doors of the shops warning both the operators and customers.

All the shops were operating outside the law. They offered customers a membership with a fee and were given cannabis, or cannabis products for joining.

Over the past year, since the state approved and legalized marijuana and cannabis products, the illegal shops have been raking in money and opening small storefronts throughout the state.

Tully, on social media post videos told both the OCM and State tax departments with taunts like "Fuck you" and chided the state agencies for their tactics.

The State is in the process of awarding licensed marijuana shops throughout the state and in the Finger Lakes region.

Sheriff Milby stated that the chances of any of these illegal shop owners ever getting a legitimate license... "It is never going to happen."

The State agencies are planning more visits to the area shops and if any are found selling cannabis, or cannabis products, or removing the signs, heavy fines and legal actions will be taken.