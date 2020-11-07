Powered by Dark Sky
November 7th 2020, Saturday
Sheriff’s road check nets 5 Alcohol + 4 drug arrests

by WayneTimes.com
November 7, 2020

Wayne County Office of the Sheriff conducted sobriety  road checks in several locations in the Town of Ontario Saturday October 31st. 

 The road check resulted in 5 people being arrested for Driving While Intoxicated,  4 people for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, and another 10 traffic tickets issued for various infractions.

DWI arrests - Steven J. Kress, age 31 of Hollybush Lane in Ontario with a DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level  of .18%. 

Colton D. Youngkrans, age 21, of Lake Road in Ontario  was charged with DWI/BAC, a  blood alcohol level of .14%.

Kristi A Mack, age 49, of Seely Road Williamson  was charged with DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .12%. 

Alex A. Wemesfelder, age 25, of Shoemaker Road in Webster was charged with DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of of .09%. 

Megan N. Burmester, of Ridge Road in Ontario was charged with DWAI with a  blood alcohol level of .06%.

Unlawful Possession of Marihuana arrests:

Maliq R. Gillian, age 21, of Smith Street Sodus, was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana and charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Timothy G Mannix, age 57, of Pearsall Road in Marion was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana and charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Bryn K Kwiatkowski, age 47, of Vienna Road in Arcadia  was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana and charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Tysha N Tachell, age 29, of Sherman Avenue in Newark  was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana and charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

All arrested persons were released on Appearance tickets and or Uniform Traffic tickets to appear in the Town of Ontario Court on November 17th 2020 at 10:00 am to answer the charges.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted on scene by Wayne County Probation. 

