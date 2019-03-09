Simple parking violation turns into chase, with dog being dragged by car

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of David R. Fallon Jr, age 37, of Dodge Street in Rochester. During a vehicle and traffic stop stemming from a parking violation at the Macedon Wal-Mart, David refused to comply with officer’s orders to exit the vehicle after occupants refused to provide their names and date of births. David proceeded to flee in his motor vehicle. While fleeing, his Shih Tzo dog fell out of the vehicle and was being dragged by its leash along the roadway. David had to stop to pull the dog back into the vehicle, where police again tried to remove David. David was pepper sprayed and again fled in his vehicle after being sprayed. David was able to flee into Monroe County where officers were able to apprehend him without further incident.

David was charged with Reckless Driving, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd, Animal Carried in Cruel Manner, and twelve traffic citations including parking in fire lane. The dog reportedly was injured.

David was processed and arraigned in Macedon Town Court and released on $1,000 cash bail to return to Macedon Court on March 19. David’s uncooperative passenger, Christina M. Warren, age 54, was also arrested on an outstanding Felony Warrant and turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The dog belonged to the passenger.