Sodus convicted Felon caught with packages of cocaine

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, members of the City of Geneva Police Department Uniformed Division observed a motor vehicle with switched license plates. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenhurst Avenue in the City of Geneva.

Through investigation, Officers learned that the passenger, James Wright Sr., age 46, from Sodus, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of multiple baggies of cocaine packaged for sale. He was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Officers placed the suspect into custody without incident, and transported him to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

The operator of the vehicle, Joshua E. Mein, age 36, of Newark was released on traffic tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Improper Plates. He was released on appearance tickets for Geneva City Court.

.