Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 14th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus convicted Felon caught with packages of cocaine

by WayneTimes.com
February 13, 2023

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, members of the City of Geneva Police Department Uniformed Division observed a motor vehicle with switched license plates. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenhurst Avenue in the City of Geneva.

Through investigation, Officers learned that the passenger, James Wright Sr., age 46, from Sodus, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of multiple baggies of cocaine packaged for sale. He was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Officers placed the suspect into custody without incident, and transported him to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

The operator of the vehicle, Joshua E. Mein, age 36, of Newark was released on traffic tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Improper Plates. He was released on appearance tickets for Geneva City Court.

.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kittleson, Barbara Bane

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson.  Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years.  She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work.  In addition, she taught the skill of sewing […]

Read More
Nita, Ronald A. 

NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer. In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square