Sodus man arrested on Felony Domestic Violence charges

On Friday, July 15th, at 9:30 p.m. the Clyde Police Department, with the assistance of Fulton Police Department, arrested Tylor J. Felix, age 26, of 5555 Route 14 in Sodus on an arrest warrant.

On Friday, July 1st, Felix was charged with Burglary 2nd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Menacing 3, Criminal Contempt 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree, Criminal Contempt 2nd and Petit Larceny after he came into a 27-yr old ex-girlfriend’s residence, threw her up against a wall and lifted her off of the ground stating he was going to kill her if she left, all while the victim’s 9 year-old child was in the residence. He also took the woman’s house and car keys out of her bedroom.

Tylor Felix was also arrested and arraigned for incident occurring on Sunday, 7/3, where he was charged with Criminal Contempt 1st Degree and Aggravated Harassment 2nd after he sent threatening text messages to victim, while violating the active Order of Protection. He was brought to CAP arraignment. He was released to appear in Galen Town Court.