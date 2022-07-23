Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 23rd 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus man arrested on Felony Domestic Violence charges

by WayneTimes.com
July 23, 2022

On Friday, July 15th,  at 9:30 p.m. the Clyde Police Department, with the assistance of Fulton Police Department, arrested Tylor J. Felix, age 26, of 5555 Route 14 in Sodus on an arrest warrant.

On  Friday, July 1st, Felix was charged with Burglary 2nd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Menacing 3, Criminal Contempt 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree, Criminal Contempt 2nd and Petit Larceny after he came into a 27-yr old ex-girlfriend’s residence, threw her up against a wall and lifted her off of the ground stating he was going to kill her if she left, all while the victim’s 9 year-old child was in the residence. He also took the woman’s house and car keys out of her bedroom.

Tylor Felix was also arrested and arraigned for incident occurring on Sunday, 7/3, where he was charged with Criminal Contempt 1st Degree and Aggravated Harassment 2nd after he sent threatening text messages to victim, while violating the active Order of Protection. He was brought to CAP arraignment. He was released to appear in Galen Town Court.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Alo, Frank Donald “Donny”

WALWORTH: Age 71, was born to the late Frank and Gladys “Sis” Alo in Ithaca, New York, on April 8, 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Sue Lafian on May 12, 1972. Don was a graduate of Delhi Agricultural and Technical Institute and Ithaca College. He passed  peacefully into the arms of Jesus, […]

Read More
Goulette, Paul R.

LYONS: Paul R. Goulette, age 88, passed away on July 20th, 2022. He was born September 1st, 1933, son of the late David and Beatrice (King) Goulette in Williamson, NY. He was a corporal in the army during the Korean War. He worked many years at Jarl Extrusions in East Rochester, NY, 1st as a […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square