August 29th 2020, Saturday
Sodus man charged after tire slashing, fleeing, drugs, resisting and DWI

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2020

It all began after Terry T. Inglus, age 28, of 6748 Rotterdam Road in Sodus got into an argument with a Webster man on Route 14 in Sodus Point. He allegedly slashed the ties of the man before fleeing the scene.

Unbeknownst to State Troopers out of Wolcott, they received a report of an erratic driver hours later at 3:43 a.m. and stopped the vehicle in the Village of Sodus Point, operated by Iglus. He  fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later.

Iglus was charged with Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Fleeing a Police officer in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree and DWI. 

Local Weather

