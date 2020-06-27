Sodus man charged in Rape of 9 year-old girl

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (6/21) at 4 p.m. of a Town of Sodus man for Rape in the First Degree, Sex Abuse in the First Degree and Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the First Degree.

Mark L. Stedge Jr., age 24, of 80 Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus was charged after it was reported to deputies that he was having sexual contact with a 9 year old child.

It is alleged that Stedge had sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with a 9 year old child over a two year period of time, while at the 80 Maple Avenue address.

Stedge was arrested and arraigned at the Wayne County CAP Court. He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bail.