Law & Order
Sodus man charged with Criminal Sex Act involving 10 year-old
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Wednesday (9/25) at 12 p.m. of a Town of Sodus man for Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree.
Robert J. Olmstead, age 51, of 6722 State Route 14 in the Town of Sodus was charged after an investigation was initiated in November of 2018 by Wayne County Child Protective Services.
It is alleged that in July of 2012, while at his home on South Creek Road in Palmyra, Olmstead engaged in oral sexual contact with a 10 year old female that he was caring for at that time. He was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail to await the centralized arraignment process.
