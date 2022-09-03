Sodus man charged with possessing and firing assault rifle

On Monday (8/29) at 11:37 a.m. State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of shots fired on South Geneva Road in Sodus.

It was reported that James G. Wright, age 69, of 5965 South Geneva Road in Sodus had illegally purchased a 223 Assault Rifle in violation of New York Safe Act laws that had a detachable magazine and pistol grip.

It is alleged Wright was firing the weapon at his residence. He was subsequently arrested for Misdemeanor Illegal Discharge of a Firearm Within 500 feet of a Building and felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third degree.

Wright was taken to CAP Court and released to appear in Sodus Town Court. The Assault Rifle was seized.