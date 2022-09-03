Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 3rd 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus man charged with possessing and firing assault rifle

by WayneTimes.com
September 3, 2022

On Monday (8/29) at 11:37 a.m. State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of shots fired on South Geneva Road in Sodus.

It was reported that James G. Wright, age 69, of 5965 South Geneva Road in Sodus had illegally purchased a 223 Assault Rifle in violation of New York Safe Act laws that had a detachable magazine and pistol grip.

It is alleged Wright was firing the weapon at his residence. He was subsequently arrested for Misdemeanor Illegal Discharge of a Firearm Within 500 feet of a Building and felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third degree.

Wright was taken to CAP Court and released to appear in Sodus Town Court. The Assault Rifle was seized.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shea,William “Bill” 

NEWARK: Willliam Joseph Shea, 86, died Thursday (September 1, 2022) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, on Friday (September 9th) at St. Michael hurch, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.  Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.  Bill was born in Post Chester, New York on June 22, 1936.  […]

Read More
Clark, Leonard Eugene

WALWORTH: September 16, 1935 – August 30, 2022 Born to Vern and Anna Clark of Walworth, New York, Leonard grew up on a farm located on Penfield Road with his four siblings, Donald, Barbara, Howard and Judith. Leonard worked the farm alongside his father from a young age, but managed to have fun too. He […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square