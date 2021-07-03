Powered by Dark Sky
July 3rd 2021, Saturday
Sodus man stopped after stealing fireworks, charged with DWI+

by WayneTimes.com
July 3, 2021

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Saturday (6/26) at 5:08 p.m. of Arnold Sprague, age 40, of Kelly Road in the Town of Sodus after being called to the Newark Walmart for a theft of $80 worth of fireworks from the outside tent.

Upon being stopped in his vehicle, Sprague was charged with Petit Larceny and found to be intoxicated. He was subsequently charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .23%, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and after giving a false name and age, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

Sprague was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court on July 21. His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

