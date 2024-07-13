Powered by Dark Sky
July 13th 2024, Saturday
Sodus teen charged in Newark for loaded hand gun after disturbance

by WayneTimes.com
July 13, 2024

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Monday (7/8) at 5:15 p.m. of Anthony Canady Jr., age 19, of Belden Avenue in Sodus following a disturbance on West Maple Avenue in the Village back in June.

Canady turned himself in and was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court.

At 4:15 p.m, Newark Police responded to an initial call of a disturbance. Initial reports were of a male who had been jumped. As officers were responding, additional information was received through 911 that shots had been fired, that vehicles were involved, and people were fleeing - resulting in a very confusing and chaotic incident. Officers did detain a vehicle with several occupants and recovered a handgun from a backyard on West Maple Ave along with other evidence from Woodlane.

It was also discovered that the house at 419 Madison Street had been struck by gunfire and spent casings were located in the roadway in front of that residence.

At this point no other arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.  

