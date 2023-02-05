State Trooper injured during arrest of Trevor Anthony

On Friday (1/27) afternoon State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a 911 call at 14023 Canada Street in the Village of Red Creek

When troopers arrived Trevor Anthony, age 29, of 15064 Route 104 in the Town of Martville began fighting with the troopers.

One of the troopers was seriously injured both the trooper and Anthony were transported to Newark-Wayne Hospital. Anthony was released and the trooper is still currently out due to his injuries.

Upon his release, Anthony was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

It was discovered he was also wanted on a Failure to Appear in a Petit Larceny vehicle and traffic violations in another case.

Anthony was taken to CAP Court with a District Attorney suggested $5000 cash/$10,000 bond, but released to appear in Wolcott Town Court on the new charges