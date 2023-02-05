Powered by Dark Sky
February 7th 2023, Tuesday
State Trooper injured during arrest of Trevor Anthony

by WayneTimes.com
February 5, 2023

On Friday (1/27) afternoon State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a 911 call at 14023 Canada Street in the Village of Red Creek

When troopers arrived Trevor Anthony, age 29, of 15064 Route 104 in the Town of Martville began fighting with the troopers.

One of the troopers was seriously injured both the trooper and Anthony were transported to Newark-Wayne Hospital. Anthony was released and the trooper is still currently out due to his injuries.

Upon his release, Anthony was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. 

It was discovered he was also wanted on a Failure to Appear in a Petit Larceny vehicle and traffic violations in another case. 

Anthony was taken to CAP Court with a District Attorney suggested $5000 cash/$10,000 bond, but released to appear in Wolcott Town Court on the new charges

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Young, Beverly “Bev” (Deci)

HANNIBAL, NY: Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau. Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale Young; sons, Mitchell (Janet Haines) Young of […]

O’Connor, Bernice Lucille Wilsey

SAVANNAH: Age 95, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2023 at home.  Bernice was born December 18, 1927 in Savannah, NY, the daughter of Hazel and Stanley Wilsey of Wilsey Road. Bernice was one of eight children.  Bernice was a graduate of Savannah High School. She married Charles O’Connor; together they raised six children. In […]

