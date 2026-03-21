State Trooper Investigators arrest Williamson man in child porn case

State Police Investigators out of Williamson received a cyber tip on August 30, 2024 concerning the online pornographic actions of Ryan J. Bailey, age 23, of 3954 Ridge Road in Williamson.

A search warrant was executed in October of 2024 and Bailey admitted to engaging in the activity and troopers confiscated his cell phone and computers, The seized items were sent to the Troop E Canandaigua Division for search and review.

On Tuesday (3/17) Bailey was taken into custody and charged with six Felony counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 16 and one count of Felony Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment, with a bail recommendation of $2500 cash/$5000 bond and released on his own recognizance to appear initially in Williamson Town Court on 3/25.