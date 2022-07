David Richards

On Monday (7/25) at 11 p.m. a combined force including State Troopers out of Wolcott, the State Police Violent Felony Squad out of Rochester and U.S. Marshals descended on the Port Bay RV Campgrounds in the Town of Wolcott.

The police found their man, David Richards, age 46, residing at the facility and he was taken into custody without incident.

Richards was wanted on an interstate warrant out of the State of North Carolina for Felony Sex Offense charges.

Richards was taken and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on No Bail, pending an extradition hearing