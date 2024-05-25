Powered by Dark Sky
×
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Stolen vehicle leads to numerous charges including alcohol arrest

by WayneTimes.com
May 25, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (5/18) at 4:32 a.m. of Robert N. Wells, age 31, of Newark following an investigation into a stolen vehicle reported out of Monroe County.

Wells was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Operating in Violation of an Ignition Interlock Restriction and Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage While Operating a Motor Vehicle. 

Deputies were assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into a stolen vehicle when said vehicle was located on East Union Street in the Village of Newark. Deputies observed Wells operating the vehicle and he showed signs of impairment while speaking with deputies. Deputies observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and no ignition interlock device installed.

Wells was then arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. Wells refused to submit to standardized field sobriety test but did submit to a chemical breath test which yielded a .06% BAC.

Due to a previous DWI conviction in 2021, and having a revoked driver’s license, Wells was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree.

Wells was transported to the Wayne County Jail to be arraigned on the charges. Wells was released on his own recognizance to return on a future court date, he was then turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for processing on their charges.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Farabell, Esther Pauline

November 14, 1944 – May 21, 2024 MURRELLS INLET SC; CLYDE: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Esther Farabell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend. Esther passed away, at the age of 79, peacefully at home in Murrells Inlet SC, surrounded by her family. Esther was born […]

Read More
Brearey, Robert D. 

WOLCOTT: Robert D. Brearey, 63, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital with his family by his side. Friends and Family are invited to a memorial service Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Palmyra Bible Baptist Church, 1216 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY at 1:00 PM.  Military honors will be held at […]

Read More
