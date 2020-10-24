Suspended Newark Justice pleads guilty to Criminal Contempt

On Friday (10/23) suspended Newark Justice/practicing attorney Michael Miller, age 53, of Linden Avenue in Newark, pled guilty in County Court to Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

Miller was arrested on August 7 for three separate counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. Miller, was first arrested on Friday, June 12, for First Degree and Stalking in the Fourth Degree.

Mike Miller

It is alleged that Miller, was issued a Stay Away Court Order of Protection in Wayne County Court on April 29, after his ex-girlfriend filed a petition in County Family Court.

In her statements, the ex-girlfriend cited Miller even went up on her porch and was looking in her windows after their break-up in March.

It is alleged that Miller violated the April 29 Court Order and engaged the ex-girlfriend’s neighbors into allowing him to go into the neighbor’s backyards and observe the ex-girlfriend’s residence. He also reportedly used his secretary’s house, walking into her neighbor’s yards to further observe the ex-girlfriend. It is also alleged he was seen observing the ex-girlfriend at her workplace.

It was alleged that on July 14, Miller was seen driving by the ex-girlfriend’s residence. He was also observed driving by her place of employment on June 29 and her residence again on July 30.

In accepting the reduced charge to one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Miller will be sentenced to three years probation on March 5th, 2021.