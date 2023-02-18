Teen brutally attacked in front of Newark Library

A social media video was posted after a brutal attack last Thursday (2/9) in front of the Newark Library at 121 High Street in the Village. While one teen recorded the incident, a second teen began chiding another teen, taking away his vape pipe. The attack shows the two teens making the victim do push-ups in order to get his vape device back. The victim stood up, while all three high school students seem to smile. Suddenly, the victim is sucker punched in the head. The attacking teens are then shown kicking the downed teen. The two attackers walk calmly away into the library. The victim currently can not breathe through his nose. He was taken to the hospital and treated for facial injuries. His mother said he has a double surgery on Monday to repair a double broken nose and is suffering from a concussion. Following the attack, the video was posted on social media. The two teens involved in the attack have been charged with Assault in the Third Degree and, due to their ages, have been turned over for Family Court action. The video has since been taken down.

The Newark Library made a statement on the incident: “On the afternoon of Thursday, February 9th, 2023, the Newark Police Department responded to the Newark Library as a result of a violent altercation that occurred on the library property. The scene was quickly contained and the perpetrators were apprehended. Safety is one of the top priorities of our library. As such, all threats or acts of violence are taken seriously. As a result of Thursday’s incident, the Newark Library has taken steps toward improving the safety of our patrons. Library Staff, in conjunction with The Library Board of Trustees, will continue to work closely with the Newark Police Department to maintain the library as a safe space for all. Questions or concerns about the changes can be directed to the Assistant Director or Library Director.”