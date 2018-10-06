Teen dies in late night crash in Arcadia

State Police out of Lyons responded to a one vehicle crash on Blue Cut Road in the Town of Arcadia at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday (10/2).

A 2002 Volkswagen GTI-two door, operated by Jeremy Taylor, age 17, of North Main Street in Newark was westbound when it, for some unknown reason, left the north shoulder of the roadway, struck a sign, utility pole and ended up on its roof in a corn field.

Taylor was transported to Strong memorial Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, Deven Jackson, age 16, of Red Creek Road in Red Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police reconstruction experts were called to the scene and the accident is still under investigation.