Teen stabs father five times protecting woman from domestic violence

On Thursday (7/17) at 2:54 p.m. State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a Wolcott man being stabbed five times by his 17 year-old son.

Following the investigation, it was learned the boy was protecting a female mate of his father the boy had witnessed before.

The father refused all cooperation with the investigation and to accuse his son of the attack. The boy was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and referred to Family Court.

The father was taken to Upstate Medical in Syracuse for treatment. He was released and on Sunday (7/20) Devell D. Taylor, age 33, of 6184 Lake Avenue in Wolcott was arrested on Sunday (7-20) a warrant for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Wolcott Village Court.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for both the by the boy and the female victim.