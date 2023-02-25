Powered by Dark Sky
February 26th 2023, Sunday
Three arrested after traffic stop for Felony Drugs, plus all 3 wanted on warrants

by WayneTimes.com
February 25, 2023

A simple traffic stop for broken license plate lights led to a plethora of charges for the driver and two vehicle occupants on Monday (2/20) at 1:46 a.m. on Route 89 in the Town of Butler.

State Troopers out of Wolcott discovered the driver, Zachary T. Stone, age 30, of Carncross Road in the Town of Savannah was wanted on a warrant out of the City of Rochester for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree and a second warrant out of Corning.

A search of Stone then revealed a container of heroin. In the vehicle troopers observed a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

The passengers, Rhonda K.  Hoisington (Snyder), age 48, also of Concross Road in Savannah was also wanted out of Auburn State Police for Identity Theft.

The second passenger,  Benito Diaz Jr., age 46, reported to be homeless also had an active warrant out of  Monroe County on a bench warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree   

Troopers discovered additional heroine and crack cocaine in the vehicle following a search.

Stone and Snyder were each charged with one count each of Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Diaz was charged with two counts of Possession 7th and one charge of Felony Possession 5th.

All three were taken to CAP Court to appear initially in Butler Town Court and to answer in assigned courts on their outstanding warrants.

The vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop 

