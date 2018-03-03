Three arrested at Wayne Jail for Promoting Prison Contraband

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (2/27) at 1:53 p.m. of three people. All three arrests stem from an investigation into promoting prison contraband.

Arrested was Roger Austin, age 32, currently an inmate in the Wayne County Jail, Derek M. Westfall, age 27, of 8214 State Street Road, Batavia New York and Molly J. Griffis, age 26, of 8214 State Street Road, Batavia New York.

It is alleged that Westfall and Griffis dropped contraband in an outside location at the Wayne County Jail for Austin to pick up and to bring into the correctional facility.

All three were arraigned by the Town of Lyons justice. Austin who was already committed to the jail on other charges had bail set at $500 cash. Westfall had bail set at $2500 cash. Griffis was released on her own to reappear in the Town of Lyons at a later date. Other arrests in this case are pending.