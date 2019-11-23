Three charged in thefts from Macedon Walmart

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrests of three people on Wednesday (11/20) at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The Macedon Walmart security summoned police to a larceny in progress at the Walmart store on Route 31.

Store security observed the three people taking off various pieces of old clothing and replacing it with new items. They also concealed multiple items on and around a oneyear old child in a shopping cart. In total they attempted to steal $330 worth of merchandise.

Shanell M. Martinez-Soto, age 21, of Rochester, Jesennia M. Hernandez, age 30, of Rochester, and Taiwan D. Melendez-Laureano, age 20, of Rochester, were taken into custody. Police apprehended all three who were working together to conceal merchandise