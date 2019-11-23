Law & Order
Three charged in thefts from Macedon Walmart
The Macedon Police Department reported the arrests of three people on Wednesday (11/20) at approximately 7:00 p.m.
The Macedon Walmart security summoned police to a larceny in progress at the Walmart store on Route 31.
Store security observed the three people taking off various pieces of old clothing and replacing it with new items. They also concealed multiple items on and around a oneyear old child in a shopping cart. In total they attempted to steal $330 worth of merchandise.
Shanell M. Martinez-Soto, age 21, of Rochester, Jesennia M. Hernandez, age 30, of Rochester, and Taiwan D. Melendez-Laureano, age 20, of Rochester, were taken into custody. Police apprehended all three who were working together to conceal merchandise
and exit the store without rendering payment. The three also had a one year old infant with them during the commission of the crime and used the child to conceal stolen merchandise.
All three people out of Rochester were charged with Petit Larceny, Endangering the Welfare of a Child-less than 17, and Conspiracy in the 6th Degree.
All three defendants were released on appearance tickets for Macedon Town Court on 12/3.
