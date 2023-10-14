Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 14th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Three men charged after being caught stealing car parts

by WayneTimes.com
October 14, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on Tuesday (10/10) at 10:34 a.m. of Joseph Ruthven, age 33, of Clyde, Matthew Bell, age 33, of Waterloo and Travis Heyer, age 37, of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. 

Deputies were called to Fink Road in the Town of Arcadia for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. 

While at the scene investigating, deputies determined the three males were in the process of stealing car parts from a vacant home on Fink Road.  All three male suspects were located at the scene, including one subject who was located hiding under one of the vehicles parked in the rear of the vacant home. 

Ruthven, Bell and Heyer were charged with Possession of Burglars Tools, Criminal Mischief and Attempted Petit Larceny.

Joseph Ruthven was also charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration.  

All three were processed and released on appearance tickets and are due to appear in the Town of Arcadia Court on a later date/time. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hillegeer, Marjorie L.

 ONTARIO:  Entered into rest peacefully on October 13, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Norman Hillegeer; parents: Jacob and Blanche Hillegeer; brothers: Kenneth and Darrell Miller. Survived by her devoted children:  Randall (Joanna) and Terry (Joanne) Hillegeer and Lori (Pete) Stead; grandchildren: Jacob (Lizette) Hillegeer and Olivia (Sean) Prinsen; great grandson: Jameson; brother: […]

Read More
Colbert, June A. (LaValley) 

WOLCOTT: June Colbert, 93, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.  Burial will be private in the Rose Cemetery.  June was born on June 15, 1930 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of Hurbert and Marie (Shepherd) LaValley.  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square