Three men charged after being caught stealing car parts

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on Tuesday (10/10) at 10:34 a.m. of Joseph Ruthven, age 33, of Clyde, Matthew Bell, age 33, of Waterloo and Travis Heyer, age 37, of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania.

Deputies were called to Fink Road in the Town of Arcadia for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road.

While at the scene investigating, deputies determined the three males were in the process of stealing car parts from a vacant home on Fink Road. All three male suspects were located at the scene, including one subject who was located hiding under one of the vehicles parked in the rear of the vacant home.

Ruthven, Bell and Heyer were charged with Possession of Burglars Tools, Criminal Mischief and Attempted Petit Larceny.

Joseph Ruthven was also charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration.

All three were processed and released on appearance tickets and are due to appear in the Town of Arcadia Court on a later date/time.