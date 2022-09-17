Powered by Dark Sky
September 17th 2022, Saturday
Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets

by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2022

State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10).

The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered.

Following an investigation, three women residing at a Smith Street residence in the Village were arrested. It was discovered that the grandmother of one of the children, Melissa M. Abrams, age 47, along with the mother Shelby L. Abrams, age 25 and the mother of the other child, Cynthia M. Merritt, age 25, were all asleep while the children strayed away from the home.

At 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, the three women were charged by State Police Investigators with Endangering the Welfare of a Child: Fail to Exercise Control of a Minor.

All three women were take to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Wolcott Village Court on the charge.

Wayne County Child Protective Services were notified and will also investigate the incident.

