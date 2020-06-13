Law & Order
Town of Ontario man arrested after hospital reports injuries to a three week old baby
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday ^/7) at 4 p.m. of a Town of Ontario man for Assault in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Arie C. Beckens, age 29, of 87 Vande Lane in the Town of Ontario, was charged after Wayne County Child Protective received a referral from Strong Memorial Hospital for an injury to a child.
It was reported that a three week old infant was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital for an evaluation during which several bruises and swelling to the infant’s right eye was observed by hospital staff.
It is alleged that while Beckens was caring for the infant during the early morning hours of April 26th, at the family home on Vande Lane, he caused injury to the child by holding her face down with his hand while changing her diaper.
Beckens was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await CAPS arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ontario court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.
