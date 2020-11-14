Town of Ontario man arrested on Child Porn

State Police investigators out of Williamson received a report on October 26 from the National Coalition to Prevent Child Abuse and Exploitation, concerning the promotion of sexual material on the internet from a Town of Ontario man.

A search warrant resulted in the seizure of the phone and computers of Geoffrey M. Hayes, age 35, of 184 Cortland Drive in the Town of Ontario.

After a forensic search of the seized electronic devices. Hayes was arrested on Friday (11/6) at 7:58 a.m. and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17.

Hayes was taken to centralized arraignment and released on an appearance ticket for Ontario Town Court.