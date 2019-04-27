Law & Order
Town of Ontario man charged with Attempted Rape
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson reported the arrest on Friday (4/19) at 1:40 p.m. of Nicholas P. Heberle, age 29, of 5987 Slocum Road in the Town of Ontario.
Heberle was charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree. The arrest is the result of a co-investigation between the Ontario County Sheriffs Office and Canandaigua Police Department involving the use of an undercover police officer posing as a 14 year old girl on a messaging app.
Over the course of the past several days, Heberle communicated via the app with the undercover officer that had identified themselves as a 14 year old female from Canandaigua. While messaging, what he believed to be a 14 year old female, Heberle stated that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with them and described various sex acts over several days.
Heberle was arrested in the Town of Victor after he contacted the officer via the messaging app and asked them to meet him.
He was transported to the Ontario County jail for pre-arraignment, arraigned and remanded to jail.
Latest News
Sodus Point Fire Department holds annual banquet, honors members
Local firefighters, their families and other members of the community all turned out to honor the efforts of the Sodus...
Western Wayne Art Group to hold Art Show and Sale, May 8-11
Western Wayne Art Group will presents their 46th Annual Art Show and Sale on the following dates: Wednesday May 8th,...
This Week in Local Sports
Recent Obituaries
Baker, Thomas Edward
DELAWARE, OH/ONTARIO, NY: Passed away after an illness on Friday April 19 at the age of 63. Thomas was predeceased...
Hallett, Sandra E.
CANISTEO: Sandra E. Hallett, 68, of State Route 36, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester....
Valentine, Heather
PALMYRA: Heather Valentine was born on June 8, 1942 in Brattleboro, Vermont to Kathleen (MacLean) Hunt and Arthur Clyde Hunt....