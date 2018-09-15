Town of Ontario man fights police during domestic abuse arrest

State Police out of Williamson responded to a report of a domestic incident at 1821 Brick Church Road in the Town of Ontario on Monday (9/10) at 10 p.m.

Paul F. Angotti, age 48, allegedly choked his girlfriend and threatened her with a knife during an argument. He also refused to let the girl leave and call for help.

When Troopers arrived on the scene Angotti began resisting and fighting with police and was tazered two times and physically taken into custody.

Angotti was subsequently arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing; Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree; Resisting Arrest; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Angotti was arraigned in Ontario Town Court and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Angotti was again arrested on Thursday (9/13) at 12:14 a.m. for Violating the Court Order of Protection, charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, arraigned and remanded to jail on